Burleigh County Commission candidate Amelia Doll

Amelia Doll is a Montana native who has called North Dakota home since attending and graduating from North Dakota State University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, journalism and management communication in 2009. In 2019 she received her master’s degree in education from NDSU.

Doll has worked in the disability services field, for NDSU Extension, and now as a system specialist for Doosan/Bobcat. Beyond work, Doll is a 4-H leader to the Lucky Clovers. She enjoys playing board games with her family, catching a game of league volleyball with friends, photography and traveling. Doll lives in central Bismarck with her husband, Zach, and their two sons, William and Owen.

What made you decide to run for Burleigh County Commission?

I am running for Burleigh County Commission because I’m a young, working mom who is actively involved in the community; I bring a unique perspective to the table where decisions are made. I will work with constituents to ensure needs are met in all corners of the county. Growing up, my family lived on the edge of a county and we were often forgotten about when it came to county decisions. I will use this experience as a commissioner to ensure the decisions address the county as a whole.

What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in the county?

A I-94 access at the 80th street bridge would be a big benefit for residents of the county. I applaud the highway department for working through the grant process to ensure the entire funding burden does not come from county tax dollars.

How would you address disagreements between the county and city over funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health? Do you think the county should be paying more of the cost?

More open communication is needed between the city and county on a variety of issues. Having a committee where city and county officials meet on a regular basis, not just during budget time, is key to the success of both municipalities. I believe that the county needs to pay for the services we are receiving, which does mean that we should increase the funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. Increasing funding will help ensure that all residents of the county are receiving the health services they need.

How would you improve the county’s working relationship with the city?

Communication needs to be improved from both sides. We need to ensure that the city and the county are meeting regularly and not just during budget time. I propose a committee comprised of city and county officials. This would increase communication between the two groups. I also feel like the county would benefit from a county administrator. This administrator would help build and maintain those relationships.

Do you think Burleigh County needs a county administrator? Why or why not?

Yes, as our county grows I see more and more need for a county administrator who can help navigate the relationships between municipalities and county departments.

Would you support a Bismarck Renaissance Zone if the community can reapply in the future? Why or why not?