Burgum signs bill shielding North Dakota businesses from virus suits

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday signed legislation that shields health care providers and businesses from lawsuits relating to COVID-19 exposure.

House Bill 1175 earlier passed the House 79-15 and the Senate 40-7. It's retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, covering the entire coroanvirus pandemic.

Supporters said the legislation would protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits. Opponents said it ignored the rights of workers.

Burgum said the bill includes "common-sense protections."

“Legislation like House Bill 1175 will protect these businesses, organizations, medical providers and educational providers from frivolous lawsuits arising from COVID-19 exposure, while still allowing claims in situations that involved ill intentions or reckless acts," he said.

Bill sponsor Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo, said the business community was "forced to make difficult decisions" at the onset of the pandemic.