Burgum signs bill shielding North Dakota businesses from virus suits
Burgum signs bill shielding North Dakota businesses from virus suits

Gov. Doug Burgum, seated left, lawmakers and Greater North Dakota Chamber members join in a round of applause as Secretary of State Al Jaeger puts the final signature on House Bill 1175 on Friday morning in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol. The bill gives health care facilities and businesses liability protection from claims related to COVID-19 exposure.

 Tom Stromme

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday signed legislation that shields health care providers and businesses from lawsuits relating to COVID-19 exposure.

House Bill 1175 earlier passed the House 79-15 and the Senate 40-7. It's retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, covering the entire coroanvirus pandemic.

Supporters said the legislation would protect businesses from frivolous lawsuits. Opponents said it ignored the rights of workers.

Burgum said the bill includes "common-sense protections."

“Legislation like House Bill 1175 will protect these businesses, organizations, medical providers and educational providers from frivolous lawsuits arising from COVID-19 exposure, while still allowing claims in situations that involved ill intentions or reckless acts," he said.

Bill sponsor Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo, said the business community was "forced to make difficult decisions" at the onset of the pandemic.

"The protections offered in HB 1175 ensure that businesses that followed all the proper procedures and executive orders will be protected from frivolous lawsuits,” he said.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses issued a statement saying the bill "is crucial to our small business owners here in North Dakota trying to get back on their feet."

