Burgum, Sanford sworn in for a second term
Burgum, Sanford sworn in for a second term

Oath of office

Gov. Doug Burgum, right, receives the oath of office from Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Monday afternoon in the Capitol in Bismarck. Burgum had one hand on a family Bible for the ceremony, and afterward showed photographs of close family members he keeps in it. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford also took the oath of office at the ceremony held in the governor's office. Burgum and Sanford, both Republicans, defeated Democrats Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig in the November general election to win a second four-year term.

 Tom Stromme

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford were sworn in for a second four-year term in office on Monday.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger presided over the ceremony in the governor's office at the Capitol. Burgum placed one hand on a family Bible for the ceremony, and afterward showed photographs of close family members he keeps in it.

Burgum and Sanford, both Republicans, defeated Democrats Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig in the November general election, winning 66% of the vote.

