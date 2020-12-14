Burgum, Sanford sworn in for a second term

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford were sworn in for a second four-year term in office on Monday.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger presided over the ceremony in the governor's office at the Capitol. Burgum placed one hand on a family Bible for the ceremony, and afterward showed photographs of close family members he keeps in it.
Burgum and Sanford, both Republicans, defeated Democrats Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig in the November general election, winning 66% of the vote.
