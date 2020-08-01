Bulked up Wentz ready to play like it's 2017

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carson Wentz arrived at the NovaCare Complex with a new body.

The biceps were bigger. The chest was bigger. He was carrying more weight. Good weight.

While many young players had to scramble to find places to work out and stay in shape during the pandemic, the fifth-year Eagles quarterback was able to pump iron daily in his home gym in Texas, which, needless to say, doesn't look anything like yours or mine (an exercise bike and a couple of 30-pound weights in the master bedroom).

"The last couple of offseasons, I was dealing with injuries and trying to bounce back from injuries," Wentz said Thursday, referring to a torn ACL in 2017 and a fractured bone in his back in 2018.

"This offseason, I was really able to get after it and work out a little harder in my gym and all those things.

"I haven't gained anything insane weight-wise. But I have definitely gained some weight. I feel really good with where I'm at."

Assuming COVID-19 doesn't get in the way, Wentz is looking to bounce back from an inconsistent season and replicate his performance in 2017, when he was well on his way to winning the league MVP before wrecking his knee trying to dive into the end zone for a touchdown at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.