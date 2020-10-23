Bucs signs Brown

TAMPA, Fla. — Apparently there's not "too much diva" in Antonio Brown for the Bucs anymore. At the start of 2019, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he had no interest in the troubled but talented receiver.

But the Tampa Bay Times confirmed that Brown will visit the Bucs on Saturday with the intent to sign him to a one-year deal as a free agent.

In fact, those talks were described as "99 percent" done even as Brown was scheduled to fly to Tampa on Friday night.

With receivers Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hamstring/groin) in and out of the lineup all season with injuries, the Bucs are working on a contract with Brown that would reunite him with quarterback Tom Brady.

In fact, it has been Brady who has pushed the Bucs to sign Brown since last summer. Brown played one game with Brady and the Patriots in 2019 and they had instant chemistry. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win at Miami.

Brown received an eight-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy and is eligible to return in Week 9.

That would be just in time for a key NFC South game when the Bucs host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.