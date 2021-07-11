Bucks return home, win 20-point blowout

Jrue Holiday bounced back from two poor games in Phoenix with five 3-pointers and 21 points to get the Bucks going again onto the comeback trail, having already overcome one 2-0 deficit in this postseason. Khris Middleton added 18.

Fans broke out their “Bucks in 6! Bucks in 6” chant as Milwaukee started to pull away in the first half and then again as the benches emptied with the final minutes.

The Bucks are seeking their second NBA title and hadn’t even played for one in 47 years. They grabbed control of this game by outscoring Phoenix 30-9 over the last nine minutes of the second quarter, then ending the third with a 16-0 finish.

Fans began making their way to the Deer District next outside the arena in the middle of the afternoon, with so many fans decked out in green that Fiserv Forum felt more like Fiserv Forest.

They didn’t get to cheer as much as they wanted early after a strong start by the Suns, who got 12 points from Deandre Ayton in the opening period.

But Ayton was hampered by foul trouble and the Bucks soon ran by them and kept right on going.