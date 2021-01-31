BSC ends volleyball hiatus with victory

This isn’t a typical year by any means, but it looked like your typical Bismarck State College women’s volleyball team Saturday in a straight-set Mon-Dak Conference win over Williston State at the Armory.
Playing at home for the first time since winning the Northwest Plains District Tournament more than 14 months ago, the Mystics rolled over the Tetons for the second straight night.
Macy Wetsch had six of the Mystics’ 12 aces in a 25-20, 25-14 and 25-10 rout. The match was played in front of cardboard cutouts of the usually boisterous crowd of family and fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. But it didn’t matter as the Mystics made plenty of noise.
“It was definitely not what I pictured, for sure,” first-year coach Kyle Kuether said. “We know we have a lot of support in our community.”
Kuether said he saw things that the Mystics might improve on, but the Tetons might think otherwise.
Williston State led twice, 1-0 in the first and last sets. Aside from that, it was all BSC and the spread got larger in each set.
“Playing any sport there’s always things to improve, but I’m very happy with the weekend,” Kuether said. “We had hills and valleys but we were up a lot more.”
BSC nursed a narrow lead through the first game. It ebbed and flowed between three and five points but the Tetons never put together a run. Becca Nitsch’s powerful kill closed it out. Nitsch, a left outside hitter, finished with seven kills, three aces and 10 digs in the match to share team-high kill honors with Reile Payne.
“Becca, I didn’t think she could improve much, but she just keeps improving,” Kuerther said. “All of our hitters now are pretty reliable. A lot of them can do pretty good things.”
Emma Fricke’s ace in the second game gave BSC an insurmountable 8-2 lead. The Tetons got close at 10-7 on an ace by Jolyssa Marquart but it was all Mystics from there. Wetsch’s ace polished off the game.
Sydney Labatte’s kill to open the third game gave the Tetons their last lead. A block at the net tied it and another Wetsch ace put the Mystics ahead for good.
It was 11-6 when BSC scored three straight points with Abbi Kopp on serve to go up 14-6. The Mystics reeled off the last seven points with Wetsch serving the final six, including the game-winner when the Tetons were whistled for a violation.
“There wasn’t really a lot of expectations because we haven’t played,” Kuether said. “But the energy was really high. We came out and played with a lot of energy and emotion.”
Megan Anderson, who plays right outside hitter, or opposite, had six kills and a block and Kuntz added five. Kopp had nine digs and three assists and Mosolf five digs and 17 assists.
It was a smooth weekend, even though it was delayed by five months.
“I wasn’t sure what they were going to be like because of the no fans or because it’s a weird year,” Kuether said. “But they came out with energy. That’s what I’m most proud of.”