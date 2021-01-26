 Skip to main content
BSC and UND announce collaborative engineering degree
012721-nws-bsc-und-engineering

University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost, left, watches from Grand Forks as Bismarck State College President Doug Jensen signs an agreement between the two schools linking the engineering departments at a brief ceremony held at the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence on Tuesday.

 Mike McCleary

Bismarck State College and the University of North Dakota signed an agreement Tuesday enabling students to complete an engineering degree in Bismarck.

Students in the four-year program will complete an associate degree from BSC, then transition to UND's distance program to earn a bachelor of science degree in engineering.

"It makes an engineering degree more feasible for those aspiring to be an engineer and builds the talent needed in the business community,” BSC President Doug Jensen said in a statement.

Students can save money on the first two years of their degree by getting an associate degree from BSC, college spokeswoman Juanita Lee said. BSC's yearly tuition is less than half of UND's.

The program will enable students to earn degrees in chemical, civil, electrical, petroleum and mechanical engineering. It begins with the fall semester.

"This is an amazing program that will allow both institutions to contribute to developing well-educated graduates and technical leaders for the state of North Dakota,” UND President Andrew Armacost said.

BSC has similar agreements for four-year programs with other institutions, including Dickinson State College, Minot State University and Valley City State University.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

