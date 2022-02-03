BSC adding cross country, half marathon and track programs

Bismarck State College is adding three new athletic programs, beginning next year.

Men's and women's cross country, men's and women's half marathon and men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field will begin in the fall of 2022. The programs are expected to add 60 students to campus, competing at the National Junior College Athletic Association level.

“Western North Dakota has a tremendously strong track and field culture. We are excited to reinstate the track and field and cross-country programs and launch a half-marathon program to provide more opportunities for student athletes to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level," BSC athletic director Myron Schulz said in a press release. "The addition of these programs will also help create an even more vibrant culture within the athletic department and on the BSC campus."

BSC's home meets will be held on campus at MDU Resources Community Bowl. They will also compete at various other meets, including against four-year universities.

BSC has not had a track and field program since 1985. The half marathon and track programs will compete at the NJCAA Division I level, while the cross country team will compete at NJCAA Division II.

