Browns ride fast start to big win over Steelers

PITTSBURGH — So much for the weight of history. Or practicing. Or having your head coach on the sideline. Or your emotional leader on the field.

The Cleveland Browns overcame all of it, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-29 in the wild-card round Sunday night.

It's the franchise’s first postseason victory in more than a quarter century and earned a trip to Kansas City next Sunday to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Playing with first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward back in Cleveland after all tested positive for COVID-19, Cleveland (12-5) raced to the biggest first half by a road team in NFL playoff history then held on.

Baker Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, including a screen pass that Nick Chubb turned into a 40-yard score that halted Pittsburgh's momentum after the Steelers had pulled within 12. Kareem Hunt added 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while Cleveland's defense forced five turnovers to hand the Steelers (12-5) a staggering loss.

The victory was the Browns' first postseason triumph of any kind since beating New England on New Year's Day 1995 — three months before Mayfield was born — and their first playoff win on the road since Dec. 28, 1969.