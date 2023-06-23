ANGELS: Los Angeles infielder Gio Urshela is likely to miss the rest of the season with a broken pelvis. The 31-year-old Colombian was enjoying a solid debut season for the Angels before he fell awkwardly at first base while trying to beat out his grounder June 15 at Texas.
TV: The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network has agreed to pay the Nationals and Orioles around $100 million each following a protracted dispute over the value of the Nationals' television rights from 2012 to 2016, a person familiar with the matter said.