STUDENT DEBT: President Joe Biden on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a legal challenge that could eliminate the plan. A decision is expected this summer.

CAR THEFTS: New York City filed a lawsuit late Tuesday against Hyundai and Kia, joining other cities beset by car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible. Viral how-to videos on TikTok and other sites show how to start the cars using USB cables and a screwdriver.

CAPITOL RIOT: Jay Johnston, 54, of Los Angeles, an actor known for roles on the comedy television shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David," and Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, N.Y., who owns funeral homes on Long Island, were arrested Wednesday on charges they confronted police and other counts in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

TIKTOK: Two U.S. senators on Tuesday asked TikTok to explain what they called "misleading or inaccurate" responses about how the Chinese-owned social media platform stores and provides access to U.S. user data after recent news reports raised questions.

VOLCANO: Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday after a three-month pause, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

TRANSGENDER CARE: Beginning Aug. 28, transgender minors and some adults in Missouri will be limited from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries — as well as some school sports teams — under laws signed Wednesday by the state's Republican governor. Most adults will still have access to transgender health care, but Medicaid won't cover it.