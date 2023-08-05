NIGER COUP: Defense chiefs from West African nations finalized an intervention plan Friday and urged militaries to ready resources after negotiations deadlocked with Niger's military junta, which says it is severing military agreements with former colonial ruler France.

ABORTION: A Texas judge ruled Friday that the state's 2022 abortion ban is too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges, a major victory for abortion rights supporters.

CHINA: Thousands of people threatened by storm-swollen rivers were evacuated in China's northeast on Friday while areas on the outskirts of Beijing cleared debris from flooding that wrecked roads, knocked out power and left neighborhoods in shambles.

FLORIDA: The College Board told Florida schools Thursday they should not offer its Advanced Placement psychology course to students, citing guidance from state officials to exclude content on sexual orientation and gender identity. It marks the board's latest clash with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who pushed to regulate how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender.

VOYAGER: NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft was back chatting it up Friday after flight controllers corrected a mistake that sent the wrong command to the 46-year-old spacecraft and tilted its antenna away from Earth, leading to two weeks of silence.

WEST BANK: Israeli security forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian during a military raid Friday in the northern West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, while another Palestinian was killed when Israeli settlers stormed a village and sparked fighting.