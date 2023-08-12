MIGRANT DEATH: A 3-year old child riding one of Texas' migrant buses died Thursday while on the way to Chicago, officials said Friday, the first time the state has announced a death since it began shuttling thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border last year. Texas authorities confirmed a child's death in a statement Friday but did not say where the child was from or why they became ill.

ECUADOR: Ecuador will hold six Colombian men for at least a month as the country probes their involvement in the slaying of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, whose life's work was fighting crime and corruption, the national prosecutor's office said Friday.

BOSNIA: A man in Bosnia shot and killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram and then killed two other people while on the run before killing himself Friday, according to police and media reports.

BANGKOK: Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced about 60,000 since mid-July, an official said Friday. The director of the ministry of social welfare, relief and resettlement said four children were among the dead.

TAIWAN: China has detained a worker from a military industrial group on suspicion of spying for the CIA, national security authorities said Friday. The 52-year-old suspect had been sent to Italy to study by his employer. There, he met "an official with the U.S. embassy," who turned out to be a CIA agent, officials said.

VINYL CHLORIDE: The Biden administration said Friday it could soon launch a formal evaluation of risks posed by vinyl chloride, the cancer-causing chemical that burned in a plume of toxic black smoke after the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.