Bridge, July 22

Alexander Haig said, "The warning message we sent the Russians was a calculated ambiguity that would be clearly understood."

Wouldn't it be nice if we could utter "warning" to partner at the bridge table when the key moment has arrived? Then partner could step on the brake, decide what to do and reaccelerate safely. But no such signal is permitted.

How should South play in today's three-no-trump contract after West leads a fourth-highest spade seven?

South showed a balanced 25-27 points. He upgraded slightly because he had only aces and kings. This was debatable for two reasons: If partner had a four-card major, probably game in that suit would have been preferable. Also, partner could have been contributing nothing.

I regularly advise students not to play from the dummy at trick one without first counting winners and losers and forming a plan. However, five minutes later, few do that. They instantly plow forward, going down in contracts that they would have made following an advisory "warning" from the dummy.

This deal is a good example. Too many players would see the opportunity to take three spade tricks, putting up dummy's jack. However, then they would end with only seven tricks: three spades, two diamonds and two clubs. Declarer needs four diamond winners, but that requires unblocking the ace-king, then getting into the dummy to cash the queen and jack. The only entry is the spade jack. So, as no doubt you have noticed, South must win trick one in his hand, cash his diamonds and lead a low spade toward dummy's jack.

