Bridge, Aug. 24

In chess, the number of possible moves increases dramatically as the game unfolds. In bridge, though, the number of possible plays decreases with each trick. Plus, the requirement to follow suit further reduces your options. However, the more of those choices you consider, the more likely you are to come up with the best play.

In today's deal, East has to find the lethal defense. West leads the heart four against three no-trump. What should East do?

North's bid of three no-trump was correct. He hoped that the long diamond suit would provide enough tricks for game. Also, it is almost always easier to win nine tricks than 11, especially with no side-suit shortage.

The natural instinct is for East to win the first trick with the heart ace and to return a heart, trying to run partner's suit. But the point-count suggests that West's suit is unlikely to be that good. Besides, that diamond suit in the dummy is threatening. Unless South has all four missing diamonds, East can cut declarer's communications in the suit by holding up his ace. However, there is an entry on the board. East must remove that spade ace, and the only winning play is to take the first trick with the heart ace and shift to the spade king.

After this defense, declarer can win only two tricks in each suit, finishing down one.

Leading an unsupported honor to remove an opponent's entry card is called the Merrimac Coup. It is named after an American coal-carrying ship that was sunk in Santiago Harbor in 1898 in an effort to tie up the Spanish fleet.

