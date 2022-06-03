Brewster joins Prime at Jackson State

Deion Sanders turned heads at Jackson State when he landed Travis Hunter, the 2022 No. 1 recruit in the nation, to come to the school instead of keeping his commitment to Florida State.
Alabama coach Nick Saban accused Jackson State of paying Hunter $1 million, and Sanders turned the heat up some more in calling Saban's statement a "lie."
And now things only figure to get hotter. Sanders has hired former Gophers head coach and noted chili temperature enthusiast Tim Brewster to be an assistant on his Jackson State staff.
Brewster spent the last two years as the associate head coach and tight ends coach at Florida, but after a coaching change with the Gators he was not retained.
He announced the move to Jackson State on Twitter.
Brewster's head coaching tenure at Minnesota did not, of course, work out as he was fired with a 15-30 overall record midway through the 2010 season (when the Gophers were 1-6 at the time).
But he has always been known as a top-notch recruiter, a label that landed him the Gophers job even though he had no previous head coaching or coordinator experience.