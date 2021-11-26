Brewers ink Escobar, Canha

The New York Mets have reached a two-year deals with infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielder Mark Canha, according to multiple reports.

Escobar was an All-Star for the Diamondbacks this year before getting traded to the Brewers.

The journeyman had 28 homers in 2021 and 35 in the previous full season, 2019, for Arizona.

The 32-year-old had an OPS of .800 in 146 games last year, 13% above league average. Only Alonso, Javier Baez, Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis had an OPS above .800 on last year’s punchless Mets.

Escobar figures to slot in ahead of the health- and defense-challenged Davis in the Mets’ infield, with one spot still open. That slot could be filled by Baez, or Jeff McNeil if Baez reaches a megabucks deal with the Tigers or Red Sox.

Escobar’s deal with the Mets is for $20 million, according to reports. He played at least one game at every infield position last year, primarily at second and third base, giving the Mets much-needed flexibility.

In an 11-year major league career, Escobar has played for four teams, mostly for the Twins and Diamondbacks. From 2011-16, he only totaled 25 homers, but his power bat seriously emerged in 2017, when he hit 21 home runs. He followed that with 23 and 35 dingers the next two years, and proved in 2021 that his 60-game down season in 2020 was the outlier.

Canha's deal is expected to be for two years with an option for a third year and $26.5 million guaranteed.

The 32-year-old will be a solid addition as a versatile high on-base outfielder. Canha posted a .231/.358/.387 slash line last season with 17 home runs and 12 stolen bases over 519 at-bats for the Athletics.

Canha has spent his entire career with the A's, playing 645 games over seven seasons with a .244 batting average and 89 home runs. He has played all three outfield spots, plus first base and third base.

RED SOX INK WACHA

The Boston Red Sox added to their pitching staff on Friday.

Michael Wacha, the 30-year-old right-handed who had a 5.05 ERA on 29 appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, is nearing a one-year deal to sign in Boston, according to a report by ESPN on Friday evening.

Wacha is a classic example of a pitcher who has better peripheral stats, with 121 strikeouts in 124-2/3 innings. He was largely hurt by the long ball this year, when he allowed 23 homers. He's suffered from a high home rate the last three years but was once a highly touted prospect with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wacha signed for $3 million with the Rays last year. The Red Sox have been on the search for low-risk pitching depth to replace Eduardo Rodriguez.

