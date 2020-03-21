Bremer's been the lucky one

"I've always thought autobiographies can be a bit pompous," Bremer said. "You're expecting somebody to invest six hours of their life reading about your life and I didn't want that to be the case with this book. It was very much ... a self-deprecating look at a guy whose been really lucky to have the game and the team that made so much of his childhood to be so much a part of his adulthood as well."

In coming up with his 108 "stitches," Bremer took a walk down memory lane, recalling childhood memories with his elementary school teacher, Darlys Forcier, from Dumont, Minn. He turned to notable Twins figures such as former team executive Jerry Bell, current team president Dave St. Peter and former general manager Terry Ryan, among others. His intention is to help him portray an accurate historical picture.

In his writing, Bremer wanted the book to convey the same tone that he's brought in his lengthy career as a broadcaster.

"Hopefully, people will appreciate the humor in it, the self-deprecating humor and hopefully it will be one of those books that's easy to pick up and hard to put down," Bremer said.

While his writing wrapped up shortly after the 2019 season -- Bremer turned in most of the manuscript at the end of June--- he held out on the final draft, just in case the 2019 team did something notable, as it did.