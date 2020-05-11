Brady signs letter supporting Boldin

When the list of players signing Anquan Boldin's letter to the attorney general over the death of Ahmaud Arbery became public, one name jumped off the page and into headlines.

Tom Brady's.

Boldin, formerly of Pahokee High and Florida State University, wrote to attorney general Bill Barr last week in a letter signed by dozens of sports figures calling for an immediate investigation into the controversial shooting death of Arbery.

Among those attaching their names were Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy, former Dolphin and current NFL Vice President Troy Vincent and former Heat and Magic coach Stan Van Gundy.

But it carried special meaning to Boldin that Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback, took a stance on social injustice.

"I think it's very significant," Boldin said on ESPN." "Especially having Tom be a guy who hasn't been involved in politics at all. He's kind of stayed away from it. But it just goes to show that people are tired of (the injustice) happening. We've seen it over and over again, and far too long, we've allowed it to go on and not speak out about it. So to have someone like Tom Brady sign the letter, it was very significant."