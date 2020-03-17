Brady joining Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Bucs' four-decade search for a franchise quarterback has led them to Tom Brady, the greatest of all-time.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback not only was convinced to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons, he chose to continue his career in Tampa Bay. He chose to attempt to resurrect a franchise that hasn't reached the postseason in 12 years and that hasn't been relevant since winning Super Bowl 37 in January of 2003.

Brady, 42, has reached the playoffs 11 years in a row and hoisted six Lombardi Trophies in his career.

Brady chose to play for Bruce Arians over Bill Belichick, and pass to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin over Julian Edelman.

And, yes, he chose the Glazer family over Bob Kraft, who is like a father to him. Brady agreed to a two-year contract worth $60 million.

At the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last month, when asked which quarterback he would pick the phone up for if he were available as a free agent, he broke some NFL tampering rules by immediately saying, "Tom Brady."

When the negotiating period began Monday, Arians made "an aggressive pitch," to Brady and his agent, Donald Yee.