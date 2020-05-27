Bradbury developing chemistry in strange offseason

"A couple of days a week we're getting on the field and doing football work and we're going through whatever we would be doing for the individual period with (offensive line coach) Rick Dennison," Bradbury said. "That's the beauty of being up here and being with some linemen, and I know that the guys in other cities are doing the same thing."

Perhaps that puts Bradbury at an advantage over opponents who might not be getting live reps right now. That's what he's hoping, anyway.

"All the weight room stuff is good building strength and mobility and stuff like that," he said. "There's just nothing like getting on the field and going through what we would be doing on Sundays."

Whatever it takes to be ready for whenever the NFL allows them to reconvene as a team.

"We have (offensive coordinator) Gary Kubiak going back to 'Guys. We would be in Week 2 of OTAs right now. What would we all be doing right now to prepare for the season?' " Bradbury said.

"We have a good veteran group, especially in the offensive line room, and I know guys are handling their business and doing what we would normally do. So, the transition to when we do get back together will be seamless."

