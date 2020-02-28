Blizzard get a shot at sixth straight title

For the third straight season the Bismarck Blizzard will face a Fargo team for the state girls hockey championship.

This year, as the Blizzard seeks as sixth straight state title, the opponent will be someone new. Bismarck will fact the state's only undefeated team, Fargo Davies, in today's 4:30 title game at Fargo Scheels Arena.

Fargo South-Shanley will battle either Grand Forks Central or Grand Forks Red River in tonight's boys final. Central and Red River tangled in Friday's late semifinal.

The Blizzard reached the championship game for the eighth straight year by virtue of a 4-3 victory over Minot in Friday's semifinals.

Bismarck, 19-5-1, defeated Minot for the third time this season, taking a 3-1 led on unanswered second-period goals by Madison Brown at 3:13 and Anna German at 14:43.

Greta Tschider scored at 6:03 of the third period, and the Blizzard seemed safely in command,.

Minot cut the final margin to one goal, however, with a last-gasp effort in the final four minutes. Abby Tallman scored with 3:29 to play and Taylyn Cope followed suit with 1:25 on the clock to make it a one-goal contest.