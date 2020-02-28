Blizzard get a shot at sixth straight title

For the third straight season the Bismarck Blizzard will face a Fargo team for the state girls hockey championship.
This year, as the Blizzard seeks as sixth straight state title, the opponent will be someone new. Bismarck will fact the state's only undefeated team, Fargo Davies, in today's 4:30 title game at Fargo Scheels Arena.
Fargo South-Shanley will battle either Grand Forks Central or Grand Forks Red River in tonight's boys final. Central and Red River tangled in Friday's late semifinal.
The Blizzard reached the championship game for the eighth straight year by virtue of a 4-3 victory over Minot in Friday's semifinals.
Bismarck, 19-5-1, defeated Minot for the third time this season, taking a 3-1 led on unanswered second-period goals by Madison Brown at 3:13 and Anna German at 14:43.
Greta Tschider scored at 6:03 of the third period, and the Blizzard seemed safely in command,.
Minot cut the final margin to one goal, however, with a last-gasp effort in the final four minutes. Abby Tallman scored with 3:29 to play and Taylyn Cope followed suit with 1:25 on the clock to make it a one-goal contest.
The Blizzard kept Minot goaltender Amber Borkhuis busy with 31 shots on net. The Majettes put 23 shots on target.
Bismarck tallied the game's only special-teams goal in the first period when Jayda Krikorian connected on a power play to even the score at 1-1. Minot's O'Malley Eslinger opened scoring with just 25 seconds expired in the game.
Davies advanced to the title game with a 2-0 win over Devils Lake.
Eagles goalie Kennedy Cook was credited with a 10-save shutout as Davies outshot Devils Lake 34-10. Sophomore forward Olivia Opheim scored both Davies goals, one in the first period on a power play and one in the third.
Davies has won both its games with Bismarck this season. The Eagles won 3-1 in Fargo in December and 2-1 in Bismarck last week.
West Fargo advanced to the girls consolation championship game with a 2-0 victory over Grand Forks. The Packers will face Fargo North-South, a 4-0 consolation winner over Mandan.
The boys semifinal round consisted of a Fargo bracket and a Grand Forks bracket. Fargo South-Shanley outlasted Fargo Davies 3-2 in a three-overtime marathon to reach tonight's 7 p.m. championship game.
The three-overtime semifinal pushed the second semifinal between Grand Forks Red River and three-time defending champion Grand Forks Central late into Friday evening.
Both Bismarck teams were eliminated from the tournament in Saturday's consolation round.
Century dropped a 3-2 decision to Minot in a game that went to a shootout. Bismarck fell 4-3 to Jamestown when the Blue Jays' Hunter Nelson scored the only goal of the third period.