Bison roll past Montana in FCS playoffs

FARGO (AP) — Kobe Johnson ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Cam Miller also ran for two scores and third-seeded North Dakota State pounded Montana 49-26 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The defending and nine-time champion Bison (10-2) piled up 453 yards on the ground and turned three turnovers by the Grizzlies (8-5) into 21 points.

North Dakota State is home against sixth-seeded Samford in the quarterfinals next weekend.

Corbin Walker returned a Miller interception 58 yards early in the second half to pull the Grizzlies within 21-20. The Bison responded and scored on four of their next five possessions.

Johnson had touchdown runs of 75 and 73 yards and TaMerik Williams had a 68-yarder. After that NDSU went 87 yards in nine plays, capped by TK Marshall's seven-yard TD run.

Miller had the first two scores of the game on 10- and 68-yard runs.

Montana's Lance Johnson had a rushing touchdown but the quarterback was knocked out of the game when he was sacked and fumbled with Cole Wisniewski recovering in the end zone late in the first half.

NDSU is making its 13th consecutive FCS playoff appearance. The record is 17 straight by Montana, 1993-2009.

North Dakota State 49, Montana 26

Montana;7;6;7;6;--;26

North Dakota State;14;7;14;14;--;49

First quarter

NDSU: Cam Miller 10 run (Griffin Crosa kick), 8:42.

NDSU: C. Miller 68 run (Crosa kick), 5:57.

Mon: Lucas Johnson 1 run (Nico Ramos kick), 1:18.

Second quarter

Mon: Ramos 39 kick, 9:26.

NDSU: Cole Wisniewski 0 fumble return (Crosa kick), 0:58.

Mon: Ramos 36 kick, 0:09.

Third quarter

Mon: Corbin Walker 58 interception return (Ramos kick), 10:58.

NDSU: Kobe Johnson 75 run (Crosa kick), 10:46.

NDSU: TaMerik Williams 68 run (Crosa kick), 6:51.

Fourth quarter

NDSU: Johnson 73 run (Crosa kick), 13:17.

NDSU: TK Marshall (Crosa kick), 5:24.

Mon: Keeland White 18 pass from Daniel Britt (Ramos kick blocked), 1:05.

Individual statistics

Rushing: Montana -- Isiah Childs 17-99, Eli Gillman 5-36, D. Britt 12-18, Xavier Harris 2-4, Junior Bergen 1-3, L. Johnson 7-3-1. North Dakota State -- K. Johnson 12-206-2, T. Williams 11-101-1, C. Miller 10-80-2, Cole Payton 3-48, TK Marshall 3-14-1, Eli Green 1-10, Jalen Bussey 1-(minus 2), RaJa Nelson 1-(minus 4).

Passing: Montana -- D. Britt 12-20-1-2, 108 yards; L. Johnson 8-14-0-0, 70 yards; Kris Brown 1-1-0-0, 5 yards. North Dakota State -- C. Miller 6-10-0-1, 58 yards.

Receiving: Montana -- Aaron Fontes 5-75, Malik Flowers 2-28, K. White 3-27-1, Cole Grossman 3-15, I. Childs 3-14, Matt Rensvold 2-12, E. Gillman 1-5, J. Bergen 1-4, Mitch Roberts 1-3. North Dakota State -- Zach Mathis 2-35, E. Green 1-10, R. Nelson 1-8, Logan Hofstedt 1-5, Joe Stoffel 1-0.

Records: Montana 8-5; North Dakota State 10-2.

