Bison men lose by 11 at Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- Four Creighton players reached double figures as the Bluejays opened their season with a 69-58 victory over North Dakota State on Sunday.

North Dakota State fell to 0-3 on a spur-of-the-moment season-opening trip. The Bison fell 79-57 to the University of Nebraska on Saturday. All three games were added to the Bison schedule within the last week.

NDSU jumped out to an early 10-4 lead, but a 16-2 run put Creighton in the lead. The Bison were down five points late in the second quarter, but Creighton closed the half with a 7-0 run for a 36-24 lead at the break.

The 11th-ranked Bluejays built their biggest cushion at 65-42 with 5:57 to play.

Forward Christian Bishop led the Creighton attack with 16 points. Joining Bishop in double figures for the Bluejays were Marcus Zegarowski with 12 points and Antwann Jones and Mitch Ballock with 11 each. Zegarowski added six assists. Seven players scored for the hosts.

Senior forward Rocky Kreuser was NDSU's top scorer with 16 points. Junior Tyree Eady finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bison. Sophomore Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 11 points. NDSU put nine men in the scoring column.