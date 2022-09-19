Bison back at it after early-morning return from Arizona

North Dakota State's game in the desert ended around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. At 7 a.m., the Bison were back home.

Far from normal, but it's been business as usual since the all-nighter return trip from Tucson.

"I think the kids handled it pretty well," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "Everyone was back in the building by 3 (p.m.) Sunday."

After losing to Arizona 31-28 in their first game against a Power 5 since 2016, the Bison touched down in Fargo early in the morning with their streak of six straight wins over FBS teams snapped.

"Everybody was frustrated but I was not disappointed in anyone," Entz said. "Lots of positives, unfortunately we did not get the win."

Still ranked No. 1 in the latest FCS top 25 poll, Entz and the Bison were not looking for silver linings in their first ever game against a PAC-12 school.

"I don't think you ever want to get a loss rather than be undefeated," he said. "The thing we cannot allow to happen is that this loss turns into a second one.

"There's no time for feeling sorry for ourselves or excuse-making."

Among the brightest stars in the game was Hunter Luepke. Listed as a fullback, the senior from Spencer, Wis., plays much more like a tailback ... or a jack of all trades.

Against Arizona, the versatile 6-1, 236-pounder ran for 115 yards on 18 carries -- 6.3 per carry -- with two touchdowns. Luepke also caught three passes for 65 yards. NDSU attempted just 12 passes in the game, completing 10.

"He's pretty good. Pretty talented kid. He can catch the ball, too," Entz said of Luepke.

Overall, the Bison ran for 283 yards on 45 carries, but on their final possession of the game -- consecutive short runs into the middle of the line and a wide receiver screen -- the Bison went three-and-out. Arizona got the ball back and ran out the clock.

Pre-snap penalties and a red zone fumble by quarterback Cam Miller also proved costly.

"The intolerable penalties, negative plays, can change a coordinator's thought process," Entz said. "It's tough to win any game when you make mistakes at critical times."

Meanwhile, Arizona converted 5 of 11 third-downs and one of two on fourth down, usually with quarterback Jayden de Laura running or throwing it.

"I was complimentary of him before the game. He played really well," Entz said of Arizona's QB.

The Bison were in page-turning mode Monday with Missouri Valley Football Conference play kicking off Saturday. NDSU heads to Vermillion, S.D., to face the Coyotes. South Dakota has losses to Kansas State of the Big 12 and Montana, which is ranked No. 2 only behind NDSU. Last Saturday, USD beat Cal Poly 38-21 at the DakotaDome.

Entz singled out USD quarterback Carson Camp (48-79, 613 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) and both of the Coyotes' primary running backs -- Travis Theis (55-258, 2 TD) and Shomari Lawrence (30-169).

"They're a very well-coached football team," Entz said of USD. "They're going to be prepared."