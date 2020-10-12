Bismarck teachers union pushes back on return to in-person learning for grades 6-9

Legacy Spanish teacher Gina Solemsaas said that being face-to-face is not a requisite for learning and expressed concerns with how long full-time face-to-face learning would last.

Hornbacher said that if students came back after Oct. 30, they will have not been in school full-time for an entire semester, including last spring, when the state went to distance learning after the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.

Hornbacher quoted guidance from the state departments of Public Instruction and Health and Gov. Doug Burgum's office that states full-time learning is optimal for students, students are struggling with a lack of support services, and hybrid models have at times created more transmissible moments and are no longer considered useful in reducing community spread.

Low case numbers among students even as cases in Burleigh County continue to rise lead him to believe the district is doing the right thing, Hornbacher said. He added that he is trying to listen to everybody and make informed decisions for the community.

He also said the district's return-to-school plan will be modified in the next two weeks. It has not been updated since it was approved in August. He did not elaborate.

"We can do this, and it's much easier when we do this together," Hornbacher said. "We will work to get students back safely. That's what we're trying to do."

