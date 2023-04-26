Entering Wednesday’s home opener at Haaland Field, the last loss the Bismarck State baseball team had taken was 13 games ago to Miles Community College.

The Pioneers snapped that winning streak in the opener, blowing out the Mystics 10-1 and winning their third straight in the four-game season series between the two teams.

A marathon outing between the top two teams in the Mon-Dak conference followed in Game 2, with the Mystics getting four runs in the top of the seventh and one in the top of the 10th to win 9-8 and split the doubleheader.

“It was a gutsy effort,” Bismarck State head coach Jaden Scott said. “It felt like the first game and the first half of Game 2, there wasn’t anything going our way, and it would have been easy to put our heads down and think about the games we need to win in the future, but we stuck to it and pulled it out.

“Having the home opener four days before the season ends is a new one, but we were happy to be out here and finally get a home game in. Hopefully we get a few more at the end of the year.”

Offense was hard to come by for the Mystics in the first game-plus.

A home run by Jordan Tucker gave Bismarck State its lone run in the first game, and Tucker’s home run, along with a walk by JJ Ritter, were two of just three baserunners in the game for Bismarck State.

Meanwhile the Pioneers racked up 10 runs against a Mystics pitching staff that had allowed 10 or more runs just three times before.

Even more impressive, in those three previous games, the Mystics offense had allowed the team to be 2-1, with the lone previous loss coming to, as it happens, Miles Community College.

“They’re the top team in the conference, and they kinda handed it to us in our first three games against them,” Scott said. “It might have felt like an uphill battle, but to claw back in and sneak it out, that should give us a shot at a one-seed and now we know we can beat anybody at any time.”

Resiliency was the name of the game in Game 2 for the Mystics.

Down 5-0 after the first inning and 8-2 after the third, the Mystics slowly pushed their way back into the game.

“Losing two games early in the season to them, and then losing the first one today, it was big to bounce back and beat them in extra innings,” Mystics sophomore Darion Alexander, who earned the win in game two, said. “That was fun.”

Single runs in the fifth and sixth innings cut the lead to 8-4, then a grind-it-out effort by Bismarck State’s offense in the top of the seventh — the Mystics served as the home team in the opener and the road team in the finale — leveled the score at eight runs apiece.

Tucker, Alexander, Brennan Phillips and Wyatt Tweet all came around to score after the Pioneers lifted their starter in the seventh.

“We just passed things along to the next guy,” Scott said. “Nobody was playing hero ball, the guys just wanted to keep the line moving. The ball bounced our way that inning and we were able to string the game out until we won it.”

Alexander danced in and out of trouble in the seventh and beyond.

The Pioneers had two separate runners reach third base in the inning, and put four into scoring position in the final four innings, but solid bunt defense from the Mystics kept the winning run from scoring.

“That’s a good team, and we’re a good team too, so when you play games that go late like that, where the pressure is on, that’s as close as we’ll get to a preview of postseason baseball,” Scott said. “To show up in those moments and keep our cool and keep fighting, that’s big for us.”

“I was just trying to get ahead in the count early and trusted my defense,” Alexander said. “That was a big play by Wyatt (Tweet) at third base to shut down the squeeze play at home, the momentum swung to us after that.”

A timely fielding error in the top of the 10th allowed the winning run to score for the Mystics, then Alexander locked down the win in the bottom of the inning by sending the Pioneers down in order.

“Alexander was huge, coming in in the seventh inning and not giving anything up the rest of the way,” Scott said. “He battled a lot. A lot of guys contributed a lot of ways.”

“We had a lot of good at-bats in extra innings and put good swings on the ball,” Alexander said. “It worked out.”

Despite today’s game representing their home openers, the Mystics’ regular season is already almost over.

They play another doubleheader this afternoon, this time against Dawson Community College, at 1 and 3 p.m., and finish their regular season with doubleheaders against the North Dakota State College of Science Saturday and Williston State on Sunday.

“We’ve played six doubleheaders in eight days, which isn’t ideal, but everybody is in the same boat,” Scott said. “We have three doubleheaders against tough teams left, and we have to get through them before we think about the postseason.”

“It’ll be a busy rest of the week,” Alexander said. “If we play our best ball, our pitchers pitch well and our hitters do what we do, we have a good chance to finish 6-0.”