Bismarck School Board candidate Travis Jensen

Why are you running?

I am running for Bismarck Public School Board because I feel there are many topics in our district not currently being addressed. I think that the district has not been transparent and there has been a lack of communication with the stakeholders, primarily parents who are the primary stakeholder in their child’s education. I want to unite the district and the community by creating an environment where everyone can productively contribute. I also feel the Board has relinquished control to the current superintendent, who is not an elected official and has no accountability to the people. As a member on the School Board, one should serve and represent the community as a whole. That will be my primary goal along with shifting the focus back to education and eliminating all other nonproductive distractions that don’t belong in public schools.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

First, I feel we need to bring the focus back to education to ensure all students are able to succeed and thrive. Secondly, there is a need to improve communication and transparency to encourage stakeholder involvement, as I personally believe discussion leads to solutions. Lastly, we need to be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers while meeting all needs of the district. Our students today are the future of our community and will ensure Bismarck continues to thrive, so we should receive and explore input from all.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

With the addition of two new elementary schools, I feel the district should be focusing on an additional middle school rather than focusing on non-conventional learning methods, such as block learning. This has been piloted in one local high school, and the standardized testing scores have fallen short of the other two high schools utilizing conventional teaching methods. I support career technical education as the trade industries in upcoming years will need knowledgeable and skilled people. We also need to address teacher retention and staffing issues to ensure we have adequate along with qualified staff to fill positions to keep pace with growth within the district.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

I can understand the initial reaction of the district because of the unknowns, but as facts and understanding came forth, the process should have reflected that. I am for individual health freedom and feel everyone should have the right to do what is right for them. I feel the masking and distance learning went on for too long. The effects of both these, including but not limited to the learning loss occurred, are not fully known yet. I feel parents as primary stakeholders per legislative resolution should have been given more say in the districts direction during Covid. I did not support contact tracing or close contact quarantine because it kept students out of the classroom that may not have actually been infected. I support freedom – ones freedom should never supersede another’s. Once again, the district could have been more transparent and communicated more efficiently with the public.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

I feel just as we must provide an environment for students to succeed and thrive, we must do the same for teachers and staff. I believe at times teachers need more support from administration and not be fearful of repercussions for speaking up when concerns arise. I also feel teachers should not have to purchase classroom supplies out of pocket. We must ensure all necessary supplies are provided. I am an advocate for hiring and utilizing more paraprofessionals in our schools as they provide a very important and diverse addition to creating an environment where all can succeed. I also think discussion needs to occur on how to retain teachers and staff.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

I completely agree with CRT being banned from schools. Regardless of race, every child is ensured a public education. The division CRT creates is not what we want for our future generation. Nobody should be judged or stereotyped based on race or origin. All students should be focused on succeeding and utilizing personal strengths. Again, I must stress the foundation of our public school system is education. I feel CRT creates an unneeded distraction.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

Schools already utilize cameras in some common areas. I do support cameras in classrooms to both protect students and staff. Security and protection of privacy would need to be a top priority if implemented to ensure FERPA regulations are followed. Cost of the project would also need to be considered.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

All standard curriculums should be posted for parents or guardians to view prior to lessons being taught. The argument can be made that this puts undue hardship on educators, but I personally feel, as a district, it would encourage streamlined and standardized teaching of subjects and material to ensure every student receives the same level of education, regardless of what school they attend. I also believe parents should have the right to address concerns with content being taught or information being distributed to their child while in school. Again creating transparency and communication between the district and parents is paramount to ensure everyone has a productive role in the system.

