Bismarck School Board candidate Rebecca Pitkin

Why are you running?

I am running for the School Board because the opportunity to serve as a school board member excites me. Serving is a key element of leadership and a way to be part of a team focusing on student achievement and policies which ensure success for all students as well as support for teachers in their workplaces. My father set an example of serving others through his education work, the Air Force provided our family the opportunity to live in many locations, and North Dakota has been home for the past 17 years. I have been a teacher, administrator, teacher education professor, volunteer for community agencies, school board member, and work at the teacher licensing agency. These experiences provide evidence of my qualifications for this position and have reinforced the importance of an outstanding school district to build a thriving community.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

The most important issue facing the district is the continued growth and need to maintain excellence amidst growth. The second important issue facing the district is the teacher shortage in North Dakota as well as the nation. These two issues operate together to present challenges and opportunities which must be met with wise decision making and forward-thinking strategies.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

The most important way to handle growth is to plan for it with both short term and long terms goals and to keep the school’s mission and vision at the forefront of all decisions. Individuals across the community can contribute to a plan as stakeholders have insight and expertise which can assist the district in examining growth as it impacts both a district and a community.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

The district should continue to seek advisement from the experts in this area as they respond to any changes in protocols. They should also be responsive to individual student and staff needs and keep the mission of education of all students and teacher health and well-being at the forefront of any decisions. Bismarck Public Schools should continue to maintain the positive protocols they have developed during the pandemic.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

One way to support teachers is to recognize what they do each day and to provide positive press regarding the many unnoticed actions they do each day, in addition to teaching. There is a need for positive messages about the teaching profession to raise the level of respect and value of the profession. In addition, effective leadership is important to support teachers and their work.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Critical Race Theory should not be taught in K-12 schools. K-12 schools have standards and benchmarks to teach, set forth by the Department of Public Instruction. The standards and benchmarks have been developed by a panel of educators and community experts and vetted through public comments opportunities. The content standards contain the knowledge and skills students need for success and to be college and career ready. Critical Race Theory is not part of the current North Dakota State Standards.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

Video cameras in classrooms can protect students and teachers from bullying, harassment, and false accusations. They provide hard evidence that allows the school administration to take appropriate action. In some cases, the presence of security cameras alone is enough to reduce bullying.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

Community members can be involved in reviewing curriculums by their participation in parent advisory groups, a stakeholder group, which have may have representation at curriculum reviews. Districts provide information to parents about curriculum in many ways and often invite stakeholders to provide feedback and should be transparent about the process and products various curriculum review committees have undertaken.

