Bismarck School Board candidate Nick Thueson

Why are you running?

I decided to run for Bismarck School Board for various reasons. My wife Joslyn works for the district, and we have five children who attend elementary, middle, and high school in the district. School board decisions affect me and the rest of our community, and I have a strong desire to be part of those decisions. I have previously served in city government positions, including on a school board. As a parent and community member, and along with my experience in city government and school board, I bring valuable knowledge to serve as a Bismarck school board member.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Growth will be one of the top issues facing the school district in the future.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

We will need to find creative ways to meet the specific needs as growth happens. Along with supporting and maintaining taxpayer’s expectations.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

We have seen what protocols worked and which ones did not work from the last pandemic. If we are faced with another pandemic, we will be able to base our decisions on what protocols worked for the district in the past.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

I will make sure that we support teachers and all staff by providing fare wages and benefits. I would also find resources that would help with lightening the teachers’ workloads while ensuring student success. Doing all of this while balancing taxpayers’ expectations.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Yes. Laws have been enacted in North Dakota to ensure CRT is not part of school curriculum. North Dakota State standards should be the focus of our education in Bismarck.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

I do not feel that we should have cameras in the classroom. Having cameras in the classroom could lead to a security risk for our students and educators. It also leaves our students, staff, and educators vulnerable to potential threats.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

Community members and parents should see what is being taught in our schools. The school board can help direct the school administrators in creating ways to share the curriculum and take feedback to help better the way this information is distributed.

