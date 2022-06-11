Bismarck School Board candidate Natasha Gourd

Why are you running?

I am a mother of four children and I have an eight year old attending Sunrise Elementary. We have lived in Bismarck for 5 years. I am the current Director of an educational nonprofit. I have also served as the Vice-President of Bismarck Public Schools Indigenous Parent Advisory Committee for the past three years. I have been a founding board member of the non-profits North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance and Red Whisper Non-profit. I also currently serve on the Native American Rights Fund Indigenous Peacemaking Advisory Committee. Serving within these various capacities I have gained years of board governance experience, strategic planning, and development of fiscal policies and procedures. Serving in these various roles I have gained the experience and knowledge needed to be a productive School Board member. I would help lead the district see full faith implementation of its current 5-year strategic plan while also guiding a new 5-year strategic plan. I would bring fiscal accountability ensuring we bring success to every student within the district. My firm belief is we meet students and teachers where they are at and cocreate innovative solutions towards solving long standing problems within our district. Always keeping in mind how we can create a longitudinal approach to problems facing the district.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Closing the achievement gap and supporting students’ academic pursuits. Creating a safe and supportive school system for all students. Supporting educational experiences for each student that is congruent with Bismarck Public Schools mission and values.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

The district should handle upcoming growth with continuous enrollment projection planning and analysis. Ensuring effective enrollment projections that take into consideration all factors so that we would not waste resources as a district.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

I believe the district has experience, data, and guidance from the state to implement efficient policies, procedures to deal with another wave of a pandemic.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

I believe the teachers and staff are in the best position to give feedback on specific actions to be taken in supporting them. I would encourage administration to listen and work together with teachers and staff to give them the support they need.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

I believe there is a lot of misinformation surrounding this topic which is predicated on fear. I believe there needs to be a concerted effort to understand fully this concept. I am a believer in building an educational future for students that is based on truth. This can only make for a better foundation for the future of this community.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

I believe this question is rooted in classroom safety. As a schoolboard member I would advocate strongly for creating a framework for school safety. However, I do not believe cameras in classrooms are the answer. We must respect the process of learning. Entrusting our teachers to make the best decisions when it comes to teaching our children.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

I believe teachers are the best trained individuals to create curriculum for students. Once again I entrust teachers to make the best decisions when it comes to teaching our children.

