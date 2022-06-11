Bismarck School Board candidate Josh Hager

Why are you running?

Servant leadership is something I believe strongly in and is something I am trying to teach my boys. Bismarck is the community I grew up in and is a great community to raise a family. In order to keep our community great we need to have citizens that are involved. Leading by example is what I try to do. If a youth sport needs a coach or help is needed at our church my hand is the first to go up. I pride myself on being someone that my friends, family, and community can count on. All this led to my ultimate decision to run for the Bismarck School Board. I have seen clearly how school board decisions can affect students, parents, staff, and our community. Important decisions are made every month by school board, and it is important to have active community members on the board who are reasonable and dedicated people that care about our kids, parents, teachers and community.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Responsibly managing continued growth in our school system is a top priority. Bismarck continues to expand and growth on the south side of town needs to be addressed. The teacher shortage and teacher retention issues are also a key concern. We need to find ways to keep our great teachers while attracting new high-quality teachers to our wonderful city. School safety is also a top priority. It’s important that our children feel safe in their school. If they don’t feel safe, any level of effective education is extremely challenging. Likewise, parents need to know their children are safe in school because kids know if their families are not comfortable and this also impacts kids in a negative way. Lastly, maintaining fiscal responsibility and being a good steward of taxpayers’ dollars is a top priority.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

This will be a big issue for the next school board. We were able to build two new elementary schools and add on to Legacy High School with COVID dollars without asking for additional tax levies. Staffing these new schools will require additional dollars. This will be addressed in the coming months of budget work. There is a need for additional classroom space in south Bismarck. Lincoln Elementary is largest elementary school in the state and it continues to grow. The school board will have to determine if additional school expansion is the answer or if a new elementary school needs to be built in south Bismarck. The choice that is made needs to be done in fiscally responsible way and avoid adding an extra burden on taxpayers. My educational background includes accounting so I understand importance of budgeting and planning to properly allocate our current financial resources to address these looming issues.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

We have learned a lot over the course of the pandemic. Teacher, staff, students, and the community went through a stressful period. Remote learning was not ideal and added additional burdens to everyone. We found that students learn best when they are in the classrooms with teachers and their classmates. In person instruction is the best method of delivering an education and we should do what we can to keep students in the classrooms. We need to learn from experience to make the best decisions.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

Teachers continue to get more and more added to their plates every year, things that are more than just classroom instruction. We need to find ways to reduce the additional weight on our teachers to help them feel supported and get back to what they do best. An idea would be to add additional support staff to help teachers handle the tasks that go beyond classroom instruction.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Critical race theory should not be taught in Bismarck Public Schools and it has been banned on a state level. The North Dakota Legislature recently passed a law during the special session to specifically address critical race theory and it will not be taught in Bismarck Public Schools. This is the right decision.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

What is the goal of a camera in the classroom? We have many laws in place ensuring student privacy because it is so important. There would be no student privacy if cameras were in place. And on a practical note, some students are already nervous enough to speak up or read in front of the class. It is not difficult to imagine how nervous they would be knowing they were being watched on camera as well. I believe students have a right to expect some privacy during the school day in their classroom.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

The Bismarck Public Schools are the community’s schools. The taxpayers of Bismarck are the ones paying for the education within our public schools and as a community they should have a say in what is being taught. The established curriculum needs to be reflection of what the community needs and wants regarding the education of their children. So, yes. I believe community members have a big role to play and that role includes a broad overview regarding what is taught in the schools. Teaching methods and instructional strategy, however, should be left up to the teachers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0