Bismarck School Board candidate Jon Lee

Why are you running?

I still have kids in the BPS system and I love representing the community in the governance of our school district. I care about our Bismarck kids and I want to ensure they have the best educational opportunities available to thrive in the learning process. I have truly enjoyed the five years I have spent on the Board. I believe the experience that I have gained can provide stability and continuity for the district.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

My top priority is continuing our work on transitions and vertical alignment, preparing our learners for the next chapter in life. I would also like to see an expansion of the dual credit offerings at all of our high schools. We must address the ever-changing needs surrounding the mental health of our students, maximize our resources and manage the rapid growth of the district.

There are a number of challenges surrounding mental health in our schools. We have seen services dwindle at a time when the need for those services is exploding. We must relieve conflict in our buildings by getting students who have trouble self-regulating into a learning environment that is conducive to treatment. Schools are left filling many gaps. We are expected to do more and more with flat, or in some cases dwindling, resources. Changes to funding have required all school boards to problem solve creatively.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

In a word - responsibly. We have a great opportunity to expand our CTE curriculum into middle schools. This will relieve pressure in our buildings as students matriculate back and forth from their school to a career academy type of setting. This will utilize our spaces more efficiently and since all students aren’t in the same building throughout the day, it will provide longevity to our current spaces without having to build more schools. In the end, it buys us more time and saves taxpayer dollars.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

We comply with any mandatory protocols. I believe the current Board, alongside administration, did a fantastic job navigating uncharted waters during the pandemic. I would expect us to handle future situations in a similar manner. Our response was analytical, data-driven and common sense oriented. At the end of the day, I believe we did right by our staff and our community while protecting the best interest of our Bismarck kids. As a School Board, the best interest of our kids must be our top priority, we are the only layer of governance tasked with their advocacy.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

It’s more important than ever to pay our people fairly. I believe Bismarck is out in front of this issue. We must push to stay a step ahead. We have drastically reduced the number of initiatives that are pushed down to teachers and staff, which is a step in the right direction. We recognize that our teachers are professionals whose job is to educate our kids. Therefore, we have to make sure the supports are in place so that they can manage their classrooms effectively and that they aren’t compelled out of necessity to do work that is outside of their job description. I believe a day treatment center and an alternative middle school (like our alternative high school) are options that need serious consideration. Both will lessen the burden on teachers and staff, providing them the support they need.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Yes. Our legislators passed and our governor signed a bill prohibiting CRT in our schools. I believe CRT has taken the race conversation in the wrong direction. We simply need to have real discussions about race and treating each other as equals. We don’t need a theory to do that, especially when it creates division. We all want a level playing field. We must insist that we all play by the same rules and work to ensure that those rules are fair. While we still have some work to do, we must continue to pursue that ideal through lifting each other up rather than knocking each other down.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

I would be opposed to any live feeds into our classrooms as the security risk is far too great. As far as recorded and secure video footage, there may be some benefits but there are also some concerns. We do have cameras in our schools, which I support as part of a comprehensive security plan. However, putting them in classrooms is a different conversation. While I am open to the discussion, there remain a lot of concerns that would need vetting.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

Community members and parents must have an active role in reviewing curriculum. It promotes a system of checks and balances that is necessary to build trust and ensure transparency. Parents must have a voice and a choice in what is taught to their child.

