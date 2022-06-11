Bismarck School Board candidate Greg Wheeler

Why are you running?

My wife is employed in the Bismarck schools system and I see a lot of the troubles that she has with communication. I think we need to do a better job of developing ways to make sure that our teachers are heard by the administration and also that parents have a better way of communicating and getting information from the school district.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

I think having enough space for enrollment and growth is a big issue. Another one is finding funding after covid. A lot of the programs that had been put in place or are still in place are being funded right now with money from programs that are not going to be available much longer. So what happens to those programs when that money runs out? And how is the district going to keep those programs going?

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

They are doing a very good job handling growth with the exception of communication. Communication on where the new schools are being put up and how these schools are getting paid for. Communication is just a huge issue. I don’t want to dog on the school system for not doing a good job—I think they are doing a good job—it's just that it is imperative that we find other ways to be able to get information down to the public and make sure the community has a voice.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

First I would like to commend the district on how quickly they evolved when covid started and how quickly programs were put in place. And now there’s a lot of tension between the community, the parents and the school district on how we should be doing distance learning, where we should be doing distance learning and what kind of scenarios are put in place that would require us to have distance learning. It is the district’s job to be able to listen to the parent. It is imperative that the school listens to the community, listens to parents and of course listens to science. A lot of times, those opinions will differ. The utmost importance is our children’s safety, but you got to have the compromise and you have to work with parents to find the best solution.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

I know it’s tough right now to hire substitute teachers because they’re just not there. We need to have a better program so we get qualified people right now just so we can get people to substitute teach. I’ve heard a lot of horror stories about substitute teachers that have been coming into the district and not doing the greatest job. That being said, I know that the school district is doing its best to find not only qualified subs, but qualified teachers. It's a tough dilemma to be in.

The other thing is that communication between district, administration, teachers and parents, to make sure that everybody is on the same page. If there is a teacher dealing with a difficult child, sometimes it is difficult to get that teacher and that child the help they need. And if that is causing disruption in the classroom, not only does that cause stress for the teacher, but it also causes stress for all of the students in that class. It is imperative that that communication changes and assistance be modified so not only is it available, but it is available by qualified people.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Critical race theory has to be put in context so it is easily understood by all and can be related to everyone. I will say, in my personal opinion, you would never ever want to discourage someone from having a voice, no matter what that is. Everyone deserves the right to have a voice and to speak their minds.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

There’s pros and cons to it. The pro would be that everything is documented and if there are problems, people can not only hear what is going on and get both sides of the story, but they can also look at that on ways to help that teacher do a better job in her classroom or see what that teacher is dealing with and help them make quantifiable decisions on how to move forward. If there were cameras in classrooms, they would have to be strictly locked down and monitored and used for specific purposes. Teachers, administrators and parents need to communicate about this and find the right way to use that technology so it doesn’t impose on any kind of privacy rights and that it is used constructively.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

Curriculums should be available to parents and qualified community members. I don't want to just have it sit out there, but if people have questions about the curriculum, they should be able to talk with the administration and get those questions answered and raise issues if that curriculum needs to be bettered or not.

