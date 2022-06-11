Bismarck School Board candidate Amanda Peterson

Why are you running?

For quite some time I have been called to do even more for my community and local public school. I have dedicated my life to public service and education. As such, I’ve served in several public-school roles: director at the state level, dean, instructional coach, and English teacher. Both my husband and I were educated in BPS and are the proud parents of three boys who attend Solheim, Wachter, and BHS. Southside representation would be welcome on the board. I also truly know how important it is to get involved and continue to hire and retain strong educators and leaders to reach all students. Those who know me best know that I enjoy being the worker bee in the background, meeting my personal and career goals while lifting up those who lead the charge, helping out and giving credit whenever and wherever I can. Now, though, isn’t the time to remain in the background. The last few years have been deeply challenging for all of us in education- weathering a pandemic while also making sure to keep the focus on maintaining a strong educational system has not been easy. In a time where many qualified people in public service are walking away, I feel like I am at a unique position in both my personal and professional career to serve in this role.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

My top priority is being an advocate and voice for all students. It is necessary to individualize instruction to ensure all students have a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive. An opportunity exists to enhance the connection between academic outcomes and safe and healthy schools. Finally, it is important to ensure the district is meeting academic goals, allocating resources responsibly, and engaging with its stakeholders appropriately, while also being a good steward of public money. The greatest challenge is to balance and maintain consistent expectations while allowing for innovation and growth. Additionally, I see a need for the district to celebrate successes, share accomplishments, and build on what works best for students. It will be important to learn from the lessons of the pandemic and analyze what worked well in order to make strategic decisions as to how best to sustain initiatives begun with the influx of federal relief dollars.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

Bismarck is a growing community, steeped in tradition. This makes growth and expansion difficult when trying to balance neighborhood schools with efficient public schooling options. However, I promise to make sure to be fully transparent about all decisions, and always ask educated and thoughtful questions. Fiscal decisions should always be based on data and need. The size of the school, the demographics of the student body, the needs of the teachers, and the resources required should always be factored into funding conversations. I will ensure that funding is appropriately and equitably targeted to the schools and students that need it most and is tied to outcomes and results.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

Maintaining the physical and mental health and safety of students and staff should be the foremost priority of any school board. The board should collaborate closely with district and school leaders, health experts, and other officials to make the best decisions possible with publicly available information. It will be essential to refine school/district plans and use lessons learned from current health, safety, and distance learning protocols to respond effectively in the event of another wave. Hindsight is 20/20. We know so much more now than we did while the pandemic was in its early stages. It was difficult for school boards, state and local school leaders, and teachers to navigate the rapidly changing news, science, political pressures, etc. Learning what went well and what didn't these past two years will help to keep kids and teachers safe and able to receive a quality education.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

We are asking teachers to personalize instruction, focus on a variety of students' needs, and look at data to make decisions. This is very difficult to do effectively when class sizes are too large. I'd like to see BPS truly look at the needs of the actual students in each classroom when making decisions about class size. Additionally, BPS needs to get back to a consistent adherence to planning and contract time. I've seen too many excellent teachers burn out early because they are overcommitted with little to no additional pay. We also need to make sure to incentivize additional committee work, professional learning, and extra duties with extra time and/or money. This question, though, really needs to be asked directly to the teachers and the board has to actually listen and respond to the feedback. I also plan to stay involved in the larger conversations that are occurring in our state and nation to continue to bring good ideas to the table.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

As a school board member, it's not my role to lobby for one position or another. I would have to follow state and national laws as they are passed. North Dakota's legislature passed 15.1-21-05.1 last biennium which states, in part, "a school district may not include instruction relating to critical race theory in any portion of the district's required curriculum, or any other curriculum offered by the district or school. For purposes of this section, "critical race theory" means the theory that racism is not merely the product of learned individual bias or prejudice, but that racism is systemically embedded in American society and the American legal system to facilitate racial inequality". This theory (as defined) is not currently being taught in Bismarck Public Schools, so we should focus on supporting teachers in the teaching of content standards and not let national politics dictate local issues. We need to tackle and prioritize local issues that are having an impact on kids now.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

The expense of a camera in every Bismarck classroom would be excessive and isn't a necessary priority at this time. Classrooms are already open to colleagues, instructional coaches, principals, district staff, the public when it's part of a project-based learning experience, volunteers, library media specialists, community members, etc. Teachers should be trusted, and if there are concerns that warrant the need for a camera, principals should put other safety measures in place.

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

Before a curriculum is adopted by a school or district, there should be an option for community review. In addition, there are several opportunities for parents and families to review what is being taught in real time: teacher/school/district websites, open houses, power school, parent/teacher conferences, and speaking directly with teachers and your own children. Now, more than ever, parents and community members are able to find out what is being taught if they have questions.

