Bismarck School Board candidate Amanda Davis

Why are you running?

I'm running for school board because as a mom I want my Children and all Student's in BPS to have the best education possible and our Proficiency scores makes me nervous.

What do you feel are the most important issues facing the district?

Most importantly issues is Low retaining Staff, bullying policy not being implemented along with lack of communication & transparency.

How should the district handle growth in the coming years?

We need to focus on Retaining staff and Education so growth doesn't take a huge hit.

How should the district handle COVID-19 protocols?

The school board shouldn't have any say over the district about covid, it should be left up to each family to choose how to navigate.

When it comes to supporting teachers and staff, what specific actions would you propose?

Supporting staff and teacher's is very important to me, we need to have a better communication line and allow teacher's to be transparent and not get in trouble for telling the truth.

Do you feel critical race theory should be banned from schools? Why or why not?

Legislators already passed a Bill that banned CRT in North Dakota. No I don't think crt is productive for our curriculum. Nor necessary. I'm also not liking crt in SEL.

What are your thoughts on cameras in classrooms?

I think camera's would be very helpful in classrooms!

What role should community members have in reviewing curriculums?

Community should have a big role in accepting curriculum and Having a say in what We build or spend money on per board meeting.

