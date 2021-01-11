Bismarck Public Schools to hold boundary forums

Bismarck Public Schools will hold four public forums about elementary school boundary changes in coming days.
The district is building two elementary schools in response to increased enrollment, and its elementary school boundaries are being adjusted as a result.
Two forums will be held on Thursday at Liberty Elementary, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and two will be on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each session will have the same information.
The meetings will start with a 15-minute presentation, after which administrators and staff will answer questions. Kiosks will be set up for people to submit feedback via computer or smartphone, according to a statement from a district spokesman.
The proposed boundary map will be available Tuesday at bismarckschools.org. The district will also collect community feedback online, through a platform that will be announced at a later date.
A committee has been meeting since November to help develop the new boundaries.
Both elementary schools will be in the northern part of the city, one in the Elk Ridge addition west of Horizon Middle School and one in the Silver Ranch addition east of Sunrise Elementary. Ground was broken at the northwest site Oct. 20. Groundbreaking for the northeastern school is planned in the spring.
The school board in May approved the construction of the schools to address rising enrollment and near-maximum building capacities in the district’s elementary schools north of Interstate 94. Each school is expected to cost between $13.5 million and $16.5 million.
The Bismarck Public School District is the largest in the state, with nearly 13,300 students enrolled this school year. The elementary division has about 6,000 students. The two new elementary schools will allow for smaller class sizes and will eliminate portables, according to the district. The schools will bring the total number of elementary buildings in the district to 18.
Each new school will have 16 classrooms with an initial capacity of 325 students. They will be constructed so they can be expanded to 24 classrooms with a capacity of 500 students if enrollment growth continues. The schools are scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
