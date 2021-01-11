Bismarck Public Schools to hold boundary forums

Bismarck Public Schools will hold four public forums about elementary school boundary changes in coming days.

The district is building two elementary schools in response to increased enrollment, and its elementary school boundaries are being adjusted as a result.

Two forums will be held on Thursday at Liberty Elementary, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and two will be on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each session will have the same information.

The meetings will start with a 15-minute presentation, after which administrators and staff will answer questions. Kiosks will be set up for people to submit feedback via computer or smartphone, according to a statement from a district spokesman.

The proposed boundary map will be available Tuesday at bismarckschools.org. The district will also collect community feedback online, through a platform that will be announced at a later date.

A committee has been meeting since November to help develop the new boundaries.