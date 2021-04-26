Bismarck Public Schools to end mandatory masking May 4

The Bismarck School Board on Monday voted to end the district's mask requirement amid low numbers of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The board unanimously decided to make wearing a mask a recommendation and to end district contact tracing efforts starting May 4, to the applause of dozens of people in attendance. The mask mandate has been in place since the fall. Parents have spoken out against the policy during at least two board meetings this school year.
Superintendent Jason Hornbacher recommended the board lift the mask mandate given Gov. Doug Burgum's decision to end the state's coronavirus-related state of emergency, the opportunity for staff to get a COVID-19 vaccination and low numbers of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The state's COVID-19 school dashboard on Monday showed 31 active virus cases in BPS students and no cases in staff. Vaccines have been available to the general public since late March, and Burgum last Friday announced that the state of emergency and executive orders related to the pandemic will end this Friday.
The district will work over the next few days to develop health and safety protocols with optional masking, and to determine logistics around distance learning, graduation, busing and other activities, Hornbacher said.
"I know if we pull together and support each other, we can do this," he said.
No one spoke in favor of keeping the mandate, though Milt Rue, who has children enrolled in the district, thanked officials for efforts to keep students in school during the year.
"I do want to at least recognize that because of some of the things that were put in place, it did allow us to get this far into our school year without having to shut down," he said.
Several parents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to thank the board for its decision to make masks optional.
"We do appreciate all that you do," parent Nancy Jackson said. "This is difficult. We know COVID is real, and we're just thankful that you've heard our voices."
Jackson at the board's April 12 meeting asked for the mandatory mask policy to be lifted.
The board on Monday responded to other public comments from its previous meeting, including that parents be given "a seat at the table" with district operations.
One parent, Travis Jensen, had suggested that a parent advisory committee be formed as a way to increase parent input. Board President Karl Lembke on Monday said that while the committee is "not a bad idea," the district will not add one at this time.
"We can always do better, but right now we think we're doing a good job of it," Lembke said.
Board members Jon Lee, Matt Sagsveen and Dan Eastgate said they appreciate and listen to feedback from members of the community.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.