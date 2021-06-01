Bismarck Park District to discuss recreation center survey results in public meeting Wednesday

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District will hold a public meeting Wednesday to go over the results of a survey regarding a potential recreation complex.

The park board conducted a survey in April to gauge why 63% of voters last year rejected a half-cent sales tax to fund a new recreation center. The board received the survey results at a May 20 meeting.

More than 1,800 people responded to the survey, which was included in the park district's seasonal activity guide. Of the respondents, 43% voted in favor of the sales tax measure last year and 37% opposed it.

One of the top reasons why people rejected the tax measure was that they deemed the proposed recreation center's cost to be too high, according to the survey results.

About 65% of survey respondents said they would support a quarter-cent sales tax to fund a recreation complex.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Tom Baker Room of the City/County Building.

The board will use the survey results and community feedback from the meeting to determine next steps.

The survey results are available at https://www.bisparks.org/survey.

