Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for September

Ben Hylden, of Park River, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. His topic is “Finding Faith in the Field.” 

• The After 5 Group meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 Griffin St. Cost is $12. The theme will be “Choices at the Crossroads of Life.” Special feature will be “Kate’s Poperella.” Make reservations by Monday. Call or text Darlene at 701-202-5570. Cancellations required.

• The Bis-Man Women’s Connection Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. The theme is “Planting the Seed.” Special Feature will be Dan Cashman, Bismarck, with music provided by Randy Karr, Bismarck. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-K call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.

The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.

