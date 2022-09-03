Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for September

Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating the deaths of four people found shot in a wheat field in rural northeast North Dakota as a murder-suicide. The Towner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the field south of Cando, the county seat, about 6 p.m. Monday for a report of four unresponsive individuals. Responding deputies found four bodies and secured the scene with the help of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies. The sheriff's office says a firearm was found in possession of one of the individuals.