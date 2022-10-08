Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings set for October

Sherry Carlson, Minot, will be the speaker at the Bismarck-Mandan Women’s Connection meetings. Her topic is “Creating Space Between the Dash.”
• The After 5 Group meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Country Club, 930 Griffin St. Cost is $12. The theme will be “Abundant Harvest Time.” Special feature will be the annual fall auction. Make reservations by Monday. Call or text Darlene at 701-202-5570. Cancellations required.
• The Brunch Group meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Eagles Club, 313 N. 26th St. Cost is $10. The theme is “Silent Auction Brunch.” Special Feature will be "Fall Auction." Bismarck, with music provided by Women’s Connection singers. Make reservations by noon Monday. Last name A-K call Sheila at 701-323-0727. Last names L-Z call Iris at 701-258-3397. Cancellations required.
The groups are affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.