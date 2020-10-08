Bismarck, Mandan schools moving more students to in-person learning full-time

Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools on Thursday announced a return to full-time in-person learning for some students.

BPS students in grades 6-9 will move to face-to-face learning on all school days starting Oct. 19. Elementary students began face-to-face learning on Sept. 29.

Mandan students in grades 6-9 also will begin full-time in-person learning starting Oct. 19. Mandan elementary students already are attending school in-person on all days.

Students in grades 10-12 in both districts will remain in a hybrid learning model, which includes both face-to-face and distance learning. Neither district has set a date for when those student might return to school in-person full time.

A statement from Mandan Public Schools said that the hybrid model was not working for all middle school and high school students and there are "concerns with some students in special populations that continue to struggle in a hybrid environment."

Mandan's statement also said the decision was influenced by Gov. Doug Burgum's new quarantine guidelines announced last week. The guidance states that close contacts do not have to quarantine if both they and the person with COVID-19 whom they interacted with were wearing masks, though the close contact should monitor his or her symptoms.