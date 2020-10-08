Bismarck, Mandan schools move more students to in-person learning full-time

Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools on Thursday announced a return to full-time in-person learning for some students.
BPS students in grades 6-9 will move to face-to-face learning on all school days starting Oct. 19. Elementary students began face-to-face learning on Sept. 29.
Mandan students in grades 6-9 also will begin full-time in-person learning starting Oct. 19. Mandan elementary students already are attending school in-person on all days.
Students in grades 10-12 in both districts will remain in a hybrid learning model, which includes both face-to-face and distance learning. Neither district has set a date for when those student might return to school in-person full time.
A statement from Mandan Public Schools said that the hybrid model was not working for all middle school and high school students and there are "concerns with some students in special populations that continue to struggle in a hybrid environment."
Mandan's statement also said the decision was influenced by Gov. Doug Burgum's new quarantine guidelines announced last week. The guidance states that close contacts do not have to quarantine if both they and the person with COVID-19 whom they interacted with were wearing masks, though the close contact should monitor his or her symptoms.
The districts also cited low rates of COVID-19 among students and staff as part of the decision to move students to full-time face-to-face learning.
Total active cases in the Bismarck and Mandan public school systems have dropped this week. BPS reported cases in 28 students and staff, down 21 from last week; Mandan Public Schools reported 13 total cases, down two. The bulk of the drop in Bismarck schools was in students; staff cases increased slightly.
Masks are required by both districts when social distancing is not possible.
BPS began the school year with all students in a hybrid learning model. The district moved elementary students to in-person learning in September after encouragement from state officials and low COVID-19 rates for students and staff.
More than a dozen parents spoke at a Sept. 14 school board meeting to express concerns with the hybrid learning model, among other issues.
Mandan started the school year with elementary students learning face-to-face full time, and middle school and high school students in a hybrid model.
Both districts in recent weeks said they were planning to bring more students back to school full time.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
