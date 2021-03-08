Bismarck, Mandan get planning grants

Eight communities including Bismarck and Mandan are getting money through the second round of the Main Street Initiative Partners in Planning Grant program, according to the state Commerce Department.

The program helps nonprofits and local governments complete a comprehensive plan or an economic development/diversification strategic plan. Bismarck is getting $7,552 and Mandan $23,400.

“These awards reflect the inspiration and drive that North Dakota communities possess,” Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said. “We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition creating smart infrastructure development, smarter community growth and workforce development.”

For more information, go to https://belegendary.link/NDmsi.

