Bismarck Larks 2020 Roster

Bismarck Larks Roster
Pitchers
Blake Anderson;R;Bismarck State College
Brian Baker;R;Northern State
Ryan Bourassa;R;Bismarck State College
Seth Brewer;R;Northern State
Andrew Brooks;5;U-Mary
Jordan Chappell;L;Minot State
Colby Childs;R;Drury University
Blake Gallagher;R;Minot State
Sam Hanson;L;St. John’s (Minn.)
Wes Harper;R;Boise State
Austin Hurd;L;Baker University
Kahook Yassir;R;Toledo
Kandel Noah;R;Tiffin Univeristy
Zach Reeder;R;Baker
Carter Stonecipher;R;Bismarck State College
Joe Todd;R;Stephen F. Austin
Catchers
Tanner Froehlich;R/R;Seton Hall
Myles Harris;L/R;Boise State
Brody Tanksley;R/R;Indiana Southeast
Infielders
Jack Berney;S/R;Drury University
Noah Fisher;R/R;Northern Kentucky
Connor Henriques;R/R;Santa Clara
Ryan O’Halloran;R/R;Orange Coast College
Christian Padilla;R/R;Boise State
Brant Schaffitzel;L/R;Drury
Trey Woosley;L/L;Murray State
Outfielders
Jaxon Rosencranz;R/R;Augustana
Griffin Schneider;R/R;Wagner College
Tyler Traphagen;L/R;Ridgewater CC
Wyatt Ulrich;L/R;Richmond
Coach: Will Flynt
