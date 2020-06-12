Bismarck Larks 2020 Roster

Pitchers

Blake Anderson;R;Bismarck State College

Brian Baker;R;Northern State

Ryan Bourassa;R;Bismarck State College

Seth Brewer;R;Northern State

Andrew Brooks;5;U-Mary

Jordan Chappell;L;Minot State

Colby Childs;R;Drury University

Blake Gallagher;R;Minot State

Sam Hanson;L;St. John’s (Minn.)

Wes Harper;R;Boise State

Austin Hurd;L;Baker University

Kahook Yassir;R;Toledo

Kandel Noah;R;Tiffin Univeristy

Zach Reeder;R;Baker

Carter Stonecipher;R;Bismarck State College

Joe Todd;R;Stephen F. Austin

Catchers

Tanner Froehlich;R/R;Seton Hall

Myles Harris;L/R;Boise State

Brody Tanksley;R/R;Indiana Southeast

Infielders

Jack Berney;S/R;Drury University

Noah Fisher;R/R;Northern Kentucky

Connor Henriques;R/R;Santa Clara

Ryan O’Halloran;R/R;Orange Coast College

Christian Padilla;R/R;Boise State

Brant Schaffitzel;L/R;Drury

Trey Woosley;L/L;Murray State

Outfielders

Jaxon Rosencranz;R/R;Augustana

Griffin Schneider;R/R;Wagner College

Tyler Traphagen;L/R;Ridgewater CC

Wyatt Ulrich;L/R;Richmond

Coach: Will Flynt

