Bismarck High's Eaglestaff named Mr. Basketball

Treysen Eaglestaff made Bismarck High School history on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 guard capped off a stellar senior season by becoming the first Demons player to be named Mr. Basketball.

Eaglestaff was the 10th finalist in school history. The previous nine were Troy Hartmann (1988), Rusty Gillette (1991), Dan Murray (1994), Shane Dettman (1997), Chuck Archambault (1999), Nathan Natwick (2000), Jordan Engelhardt (2005), Jordan Wilhelm (2007) and Dexter Werner (2012).

Eaglestaff is just the second player from Bismarck to earn the award, which dates back to 1985. Century's Travis Sturdevant (1997) is the other.

The University of North Dakota recruit put together an epic season for the Demons. He led the state in scoring (29.7 points per game) and topped the West Region in steals (2.7) and blocks (1.9) and was second in assists (4.4). He was in the top 10 in rebounding (8.3).

He also finished as the BHS career leader in points (1,634) and three-pointers (230). This past season he set school records for points (774) and points in a game (52).

