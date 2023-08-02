BIRTHS Aug 2, 2023 Aug 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHI St. AlexiusSon, Relane and Cole Baker, Bismarck, 11:01 a.m. July 26.Son, Spencer and Jessica Mewes, Bismarck, 4:02 p.m. July 26. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Contemporary History Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular North Dakota State Fair sets attendance record A record number of people attended the North Dakota State Fair in Minot this year. Commentary: Remembering Al Wolf, our friend My friend and colleague Albert Wolf died on July 24. He was 92 years old. Storms cause heavy damage north of Hazen, contribute to double-fatal crash near Williston Stormy weather that crossed North Dakota late Tuesday flipped campers and boats in the Hazen Bay and Beulah Bay areas of Lake Sakakawea, cause… Fargo gunman was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says The heavily armed man who killed one Fargo police officer and wounded two as they were investigating a traffic stop had been interviewed about… Shiloh Christian School launching $15 million expansion project; groundbreaking set Tuesday Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck will break ground Tuesday on a $15 million expansion project aimed at addressing growth in enrollment.