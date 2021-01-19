Bill would require schools to have seclusion and restraint policy

Supporters of a bill that would require all North Dakota school districts to have a written seclusion and restraint policy say it would help protect students with disabilities, but opponents question both the need and the cost.

House Bill 1318 also would ban school staff from secluding or restraining students unless there is an "imminent danger of serious physical harm" to the student or others.

Restraining students in a face-down position, in a way that restricts their ability to breathe or communicate distress, or in a way that puts pressure on their head, neck or torso would be prohibited.

The bill also would require annual training for staff on alternative ways to manage student behavior.

Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, sponsored the bill but did not present it to the House Education Committee on Tuesday. Co-sponsor Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-Fargo, spoke in favor of the bill.

"We can help these students, their parents, educators and administrators make school success possible for all students, but we need to start with a policy," she said.

The committee did not immediately take action on the bill.