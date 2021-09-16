Big weekend for roughstock in Bismarck

There are those who would argue that roughstock is the lifeblood of rodeo. For those, this weekend’s Bucking Battle in Bismarck is rodeo nirvana.
The unique two-day event will pit 40 of the best bull, bareback and saddle bronc riders against the best bulls and horses Chad Berger and Rorey Lemmel have to offer. Twenty new riders in each event each night will compete for first-place money in the neighborhood of $7,000.
With the cutoff for the National Finals Rodeo two weeks away and the top 15 riders invited to the year-end event in Las Vegas, that prize money might be the difference between a good season and real big money.
“Guys like Taylor Broussard (13th in PRCA bareback riding) are trying to make sure nobody gets ahead of him. I want it to be big money to the winner. The winner is going to win $7,000 or $7,500 and that could move them up quite a ways. When you talk 15th to 20th, there’s probably a $3,000 spread.”
The Bucking Battle isn’t just for those hoping to crack or hold onto a top 15 place in the standings. It also will feature cowboys fighting it out for a world title.
Sage Kimzey leads the PRCA bull riding standings and recently competed on the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour for the fifth time. Other PRCA leaders expected in Bismarck:
- Boudreaux Campbell (6th) and Shane Proctor (12th) in bull riding.
- Brody Cress (3rd, two-time NFR average champ), Wade Sundell (12th) and Shorty Garrett (21st) in saddle bronc.
- Richie Champion (10th), Taylor Broussard (13th) and Ty Breuer (16th) in bareback.
Friday night’s lineup features five of the top 20 PRCA bareback riders, three of the top 20 bull riders and seven of the top 20 saddle bronc riders. On Saturday, five top bareback riders, six top bull riders – including Kimzey – and three top saddle bronc riders.
The Bucking Battle was developed by Berger, the 10-time Professional Bull Riders Stock Contractor of the Year from Mandan. He’s not only supplying his pen of famous bulls, but some of the horses as well.
Lemmel, a standout South Dakota cowboy on the Badlands Circuit for many years and now a rodeo producer, will turn out his own Rorey Lemmel Bucker horses.
“I just wanted to start something I thought would be pretty cool for the community and the contestants,” Berger said. “You got world champions and NFR average winners. There’s a lot of great guys.”