Big weekend for roughstock in Bismarck

There are those who would argue that roughstock is the lifeblood of rodeo. For those, this weekend’s Bucking Battle in Bismarck is rodeo nirvana.

The unique two-day event will pit 40 of the best bull, bareback and saddle bronc riders against the best bulls and horses Chad Berger and Rorey Lemmel have to offer. Twenty new riders in each event each night will compete for first-place money in the neighborhood of $7,000.

With the cutoff for the National Finals Rodeo two weeks away and the top 15 riders invited to the year-end event in Las Vegas, that prize money might be the difference between a good season and real big money.

“Guys like Taylor Broussard (13th in PRCA bareback riding) are trying to make sure nobody gets ahead of him. I want it to be big money to the winner. The winner is going to win $7,000 or $7,500 and that could move them up quite a ways. When you talk 15th to 20th, there’s probably a $3,000 spread.”

The Bucking Battle isn’t just for those hoping to crack or hold onto a top 15 place in the standings. It also will feature cowboys fighting it out for a world title.

Sage Kimzey leads the PRCA bull riding standings and recently competed on the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour for the fifth time. Other PRCA leaders expected in Bismarck: